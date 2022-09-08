Location: Evanston, Illinois

2021 record: 3-9

Head coach: Pat Fitzgerald

2022 record so far: 1-0

Record versus Ohio State since 2000: 1-12

What’s happened so far in 2022?

After a disappointing 2021 season, following an appearance in the Big Ten Championship game in 2020, Northwestern kicked off its 2022 campaign at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers 31-28. It was a test of adversity for the Wildcats as they trailed by 11 points with nine minutes left in the third quarter. A failed onside kick attempt by the Cornhuskers led to 14 unanswered Northwestern points, and the Wildcats sealed the deal in the fourth quarter with a game-winning interception from junior linebacker Xander Mueller.

Key offensive player:

Junior running back Evan Hull had a great 2021 campaign, rushing for 1,019 yards. Hull will be a major catalyst for the Wildcat offense this year. What makes the team more dangerous is the return of fellow junior running back Cam Porter, who missed last season due to a torn ACL and meniscus. Porter’s return in 2022 bolsters an already strong rushing attack and gives the Wildcats a quality two-headed monster to lean on.

Key defensive player:

The strength of this year’s defense is in their secondary as the Wildcats return several starting defensive backs. They lost junior safety Brandon Joseph to Notre Dame in the transfer portal but look to junior Cam Mitchell and senior A.J. Hampton Jr., both of whom received Big Ten honorable mention awards last year. Hampton and Mitchell are both experienced and capable players, and the latter wasted no time getting to work on a successful 2022 campaign recording his first interception in the win against Nebraska.

Weaknesses:

Although Northwestern is known for its defensive prowess, the team struggled to create pressure last year, only producing 11 sacks, second-fewest in the Big Ten. The Wildcats hope to pounce on opposing quarterbacks more than 11 times this season with the help of senior defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore, who led the team with 4.5 sacks last year. He’ll need others on the defensive line to step up if Northwestern hopes to get back to winning this season.