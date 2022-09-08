Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

2021 record: 7-6

Head coach: James Franklin

2022 record so far: 1-0

Record versus Ohio State since 2000: 5-16

What’s happened so far in 2022?

Penn State opened its season with a thrilling 35-31 road win over Purdue Sept. 1. In a back-and-forth game that included three lead changes in the fourth quarter alone, sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford put the Nittany Lions ahead for good with a touchdown pass to third-year running back Keyvone Lee with under a minute to play, capping an eight-play, 80-yard drive that earned Penn State its 10th-consecutive win over the Boilermakers.

Key offensive player:

It appears head coach James Franklin has put all of his faith into Clifford. Although freshman quarterback Drew Allar appeared in the second half while Clifford dealt with an injury, Franklin allowed his veteran gunslinger to throw the ball in the fourth quarter, where Clifford accounted for two of his four passing touchdowns. Clifford, who has a history with injuries, will need to stay healthy in order to bolster a Nittany Lions offense that finished ninth in the Big Ten in scoring last season and lost its star wide receiver, Jahan Dotson, in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Key defensive player:

Redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. faces the daunting task of matching up with opposing teams’ top wide receivers on a weekly basis. With a new defensive coordinator this season in Manny Diaz, Porter will likely spend time guarding those receivers one-on-one. Diaz puts a lot of responsibility on the shoulders of the potential 2023 first-round pick, but Porter proved that he could handle the role in Week 1 against Purdue, leading the team with eight tackles. He tied for the team lead with three passes defended, while also recovering a fumble late in the second quarter, which led to a Penn State touchdown drive.

Weaknesses:

Penn State’s defense has the luxury of returning several key members of its secondary from last season’s roster, which should leave the Nittany Lions optimistic about their ability to defend the pass this season. However, after allowing 160.2 rushing yards per game last season, the third-most in the Big Ten, Penn State lost its two leading tacklers, Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith, to the NFL. These linebackers played critical roles in stopping opposing running backs a season ago, meaning that the struggles this defense endured against the run could linger.