Columbus is a city of variety, but this week, it’s all about the concerts. Enjoy an evening at the ballet or a Saturday art brunch, but live music seems to be the thing to do this weekend.
Sept. 15
-
OUAB Welcome Back Concert featuring Jaden (Free): Come see this “Icon” live and in action Thursday at the Schottenstein Center alongside DJ Bandcamp. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the performance begins at 8 p.m.
Sept. 16
-
Briston Maroney ($22-45): Briston Maroney’s “All Aboard Tour” will be making a stop on campus at Newport Music Hall with opener Medium Build.
-
BalletMet ($39-113): See Columbus’ acclaimed ballet company showcased at the historic Ohio Theatre.
-
The Front Bottoms ($28): American rock band The Front Bottoms will perform at Kemba Live! Friday, with doors opening at 7 p.m..
Sept. 17
-
BalletMet
-
Marcus King ($35): Marcus King is bringing his “Young Blood” album to life at Kemba Live! with performances from Neal Francis, Ashland Craft and Dean Delray.
-
Ohio State vs. Toledo: For their third straight home game, let’s see if the Buckeyes can keep up their winning streak.
-
Saturday Art Brunch (Free): Holy Crepes food truck, live jazz and art are to be hosted on the lawn at High Road Gallery and Studios 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sept. 18
-
BalletMet
-
Pusha T ($35) : Watch a performance from talented lyricist and rapper Pusha T with opener IDK.
-
Post Malone ($131+): Nationwide Arena will host Post Malone with special guest Roddy Rich for one of Columbus’ biggest concerts of the year.