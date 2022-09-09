As summer comes to a close, Columbus events are beginning to shift to more seasonal activities — so get excited for all of the upcoming fall festivities. This week is a happy-medium to usher summer out and begin to welcome fall in.

Please note: Admission prices are listed before taxes/fees.

Sept. 9

Columbus Oktoberfest (Free): Oktoberfest officially starts in Munich Sept. 17, but Columbus decided to kick off celebrations early. Located at the Ohio Expo Center, people of all ages can celebrate with food, drinks and culture.

Jimmy Eat World ($40): Enjoy early 2000s anthems like “The Middle” and “Sweetness” along with more recent releases, such as “Something Loud” at Kemba Live!

Kurtis Conner Live ($40-76): Online personality Kurtis Conner will perform live at the Palace Theatre starting at 7 p.m.

Friendship Flea (Free): Marketed as “a curated + eclectic pop up market,” according to their website, Friendship Flea hosts a multitude of artists and vendors on various Fridays and Sundays throughout the month.

Sept. 10

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State: After Ohio State’s season-opening win against Notre Dame, the Buckeyes hope to keep its momentum going against Arkansas State. Chihuly Nights ($25): The Chihuly collection glasswork pieces are on display and lit up from 7-10 p.m., providing the general public with the unique opportunity to see the Franklin Park Conservatory at night.

Sneaker Freaks Columbus ($15-20): Ohio State sneakerheads can look forward to an event solely dedicated to shoes at the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

Sept. 11

Sept. 12

Father John Misty ($55): One of the biggest names in the indie-folk genre is to perform at Kemba Live! with opening act Suki Waterhouse.