As the No. 21 Buckeyes open conference play, head coach Lori Walker-Hock isn’t intimidated by Rutgers’ No. 4-ranking ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

Ohio State (5-1-1) will match up with the Scarlet Knights (8-0-0) in Piscataway, New Jersey. The match begins at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.

“They haven’t played anybody,” Walker-Hock said. “They have Ohio State coming in who presses well, attacks well, defends hard. They need to be worried about us.”

The Buckeyes have had a full week to prepare for Rutgers as opposed to having a mid-week game between two weekend games, and Walker-Hock said that is by design.

“The one-game weeks are awesome,” Walker-Hock said. “The way we’ve kind of maneuvered the schedule, if you take a look at it, we did that on purpose as well.”

While she’s confident about her team’s chances, Walker-Hock said she knows Ohio State’s opponents won’t be easy to beat.

“We open with Rutgers and then Michigan and then Iowa,” Walker-Hock said. “None of those teams are easy to play against, so there’s no easy game from here on out.”

The Scarlet Knights have allowed just five goals over their first eight games, and senior forward Emma Sears said the key to beating Rutgers is starting fast.

“I think just getting at them quickly at the start of the game, not letting them get on the front foot,” Sears said. “Having us be in control is going to be super important to getting in their heads at the beginning of the game.”

The Buckeyes will try to open their conference schedule by handing Rutgers its first loss of the season Sunday at 1 p.m. at Yurcak Field.