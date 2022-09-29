The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team traveled to the Crisler Center and beat Michigan 3-1 Wednesday, extending its winning streak against the Wolverines to five.

The rivalry match began with 12 ties and six lead changes before Ohio State (6-5, 2-1 Big Ten) took a 20-17 lead. The Buckeyes rode a .314 hitting percentage to outlast Michigan in the first set by a score of 25-22.

Ohio State led 12-5 in the second set, and after a Michigan (11-2, 2-1 Big Ten) run, a kill by junior opposite hitter Emily Londot and back-to-back kills by junior middle blocker Rylee Rader pushed the score to 18-13. Ohio State took the second set 25-18, in part due to the .515 hitting percentage posted by the Buckeyes.

Senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales scored three of the last four Buckeye points in the second set. She ended the match tying her career high with 22 kills and added 12 digs to post her second double-double of the year.

The Buckeyes totaled an uncharacteristic 10 errors in the third set, and Ohio State was unable to put the Wolverine squad away for the sweep. Michigan broke a streak of 13-consecutive losing sets, winning 25-17.

Senior setter Mac Podraza added 10 assists in the third set and tallied 48 on the night.

The fourth set began tied at 1-1, 2-2 and 3-3 before the first of two 5-0 Buckeye runs put them ahead for good. Michigan tried its best to come back, outscoring the Buckeyes on an 11-4 run, bringing the score to 21-19. Ohio State held on to win the set 25-21.

Ohio State had 69 digs in the match to Michigan’s 61.

Ohio State has one final road game against Indiana (9-6, 2-1 Big Ten) Saturday at 7 p.m. before returning home on Oct. 7 to face Penn State.