The family of an Ohio State student who was shot and killed outside a fraternity house party in October 2020 filed a lawsuit Monday against the Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity, arguing it failed to take action to keep its students safe.

Chase Meola, a fifth-year in marketing from Mahwah, New Jersey, and a former member of Ohio State’s Delta Phi Psi chapter, was shot outside the fraternity house on East 14th Avenue Oct. 11, 2020, allegedly by Kintie Mitchell Jr. after Mitchell and other “uninvited individuals” were asked to leave the party. Chase Meola was 23-years-old at the time.

According to the lawsuit from Chase Meola’s parents Margaret and Paul Meola, the fraternity’s National chapter’s negligence to supervise its local chapters “created the dangerous conditions” that led to Chase Meola’s death. The lawsuit claimed despite its suspension from the university, Ohio State’s former Delta chapter continued to “hold itself out as an active fraternity, held parties and served alcohol and otherwise engaged in fraternity activities on and before Oct. 11.”

Ohio State’s Delta chapter of Phi Kappa Psi was suspended in March 2018 until August 2022 for “violations including hazing, endangering behavior, and alcohol.” The chapter was suspended at the time of Chase Meola’s death.

The Phi Kappa Psi National chapter could not be reached for comment by the time of publication.

The Lantern attempted to contact the parents of Chase Meola, but were unable to get a response by the time of publication.

Chase Meola’s parents are seeking $75,000 in damages for wrongful death and negligence, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit claims the defendants had “inadequate safeguards against high levels of crime” for the fraternity house and had a duty to warn and educate students, like Chase Meola, on crime in the University District.

“Defendants knew or should have known of the increased risks and level of crime in general, and violent crime in particular, in and around the area of the Ohio Delta Phi Psi Fraternity,” the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit was filed with the U.S. District Court. Phi Kappa Psi’s national and former Ohio State’s Delta chapter are required to respond to the lawsuit within 21 days of notification.

Mitchell — who is not affiliated with Ohio State — was arrested and indicted on Oct. 21, 2020, and pled not guilty for Chase Meola’s murder. Mitchell’s trial has been consistently delayed for two years and is set for December.

After Chase Meola’s death in 2020, over 300 people attended a candlelight vigil in his honor, and he was posthumously awarded a Bachelor of Business Administration by the university at the spring 2021 commencement ceremony. Fisher College of Business placed a memorial for Chase Meola in its quad.