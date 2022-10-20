Ethyl & Tank, a hub for late-night fun and early-morning brunch dates, has become a staple for the Ohio State community due to its close proximity to campus, complete with its iconic iridescent sign hanging over 19 E. 13th Ave.

Opened in 2014, the popular hub known as “Ethyl” among Ohio State students, was renovated in 2020. The two-story bar, complete with a coffee bar, DJ setup and game room, offers four separate menus — including lunch and dinner, coffee, brunch and specials.

One of Ethyl’s managers, Jared Munch, said Ethyl attributes its fast track to success among Ohio State students to its staff and comfortable atmosphere.

“I think what makes us a great place is that everybody always comes back to see our staff,” Munch said. “Like, how we’re all doing to hang out, to get to know each other. I think that’s really what makes it such a great place is all because of the staff, just providing good experiences.”

Because of its commitment to providing a relaxed atmosphere, Ethyl offers customers a unique experience with its larger portion sizes and cheaper prices, Munch said.

“The food’s a big hit here,” Munch said. “Our chef, Gabriel [Zarate], serves food like he’s trying to feed his family. He wants to make sure you’re full, so the prices are fair and the food is great here.”

Although Ethyl pulls its crowd primarily from Ohio State, Kevin Alfred, another Ethyl & Tank manager, said the bar’s proximity to other hot spots on campus have made it a great place to stop in for non-Ohio State students as well.

“We don’t just appeal to students,” Alfred said. “We have Newport right next door, so it’s a great place for people to come in before shows, get some food, maybe grab a couple drinks. It’s really just, I think, the perfect place for any sort of person to come in and just find what they want to do here.”

Due to the bar’s constant influx of Ohio State students, Ethyl makes sure to give back to its loyal customers by collaborating with student organizations.

“On Saturdays, we always do big game day events,” Alfred said. “We host the OSU poker club, they come in on Tuesdays monthly. We provide food and drink to them, as well as a private area to play poker off campus.”

After years of providing a familiar, cozy environment to on-and-off campus individuals alike, Ethyl still tries to switch things up when necessary, Munch said.

Munch said the bar’s 2020 renovation changed the campus hotspot to reflect a commitment to higher standards, demonstrated by its addition of a new coffee menu and increased affordability.

“There, of course, are tweaks we make here and there,” Munch said. “That’s why we do well, we hold ourselves to a higher standard.”

Ethyl may be best known for the bar’s iconic 32-ounce “tanks,” or large mugs, which are purchased on Thursday nights for $5, Alfred said. Ethyl also hosts a happy hour Tuesday through Sunday nights from 4-7 p.m., giving 50 percent off wells, mix drinks made with lower-tier alcohol, and draft beers as well as 25 percent off of specialty cocktails.

“Since we’ve started, our tanks have always been a huge hit,” Alfred said.

Another deal Ethyl has is on Tuesday nights, where customers can get a free taco with a purchase of a Corona beverage, according to the Ethyl & Tank website.

Regardless of the drinks or the discounts, Ethyl’s real charm rests in its inclusive and supportive atmosphere, Munch said.

“We definitely do love each other and care about each other so much. And like, we also treat our customers the way that obviously we would like to be treated,” Munch said. “We make sure that, you know, you’re never gonna be left out here.”