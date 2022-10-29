In its last Big Ten matchup of the regular season, No. 18 Ohio State fell to No. 6 Michigan by a score of 3-1 Friday at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor.

The Buckeyes (10-7, 3-5 Big Ten) already secured a spot in the Big Ten Tournament beginning Thursday and with this loss will likely be the seventh seed in the bracket.

The No. 6 Wolverines pulled out the win with the help of junior midfielder Lora Clarke who scored two goals in the game. Junior midfielder Pilar Oliveros also scored for Michigan, while senior midfielder Leanne Bough scored the lone goal for the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines both went through the game with six shots on goal, but Michigan was able to find the back of the cage more efficiently than Ohio State.

Junior goalkeeper Abby Danson made three saves while Wolverine fifth-year goalie Anna Spieker stopped five shots.

The Wolverines took the lead midway through the first quarter of the game on the goal from Oliveros. She was assisted by Clarke and senior midfielder Nina Apoola.

Clarke’s first goal came early in the second quarter from an assist by junior back Rosie Hope to put Michigan up by two goals.

The second unassisted goal off the stick of Clarke came with only 20 seconds left in the third quarter.

Bough would not let the Buckeyes be shutout, and she scored an unassisted goal at 4:12 of the fourth quarter for the Buckeyes’ only score of the game.

Up Next

The Buckeyes are back home Sunday to play their final regular season game of the year against Ball State University at 1 p.m. at Buckeye Varsity Field.