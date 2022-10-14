The No. 21 Ohio State field hockey team pulled off the upset, beating No. 5 Iowa 2-0 behind goals from senior midfielder Leanne Bough and senior forward Sarah Charley at Buckeye Varsity Field on Friday.

The Buckeyes picked up their second Big Ten win and have now won five straight games after a hard fought victory over the Hawkeyes.

Bough said the Buckeyes’ mindset today was they could play with anyone in the country, and they proved it Friday.

“We can beat anyone,” Bough said. “It doesn’t matter their rank. We’re capable of beating whoever we want to go in and beat, so it shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone that we came in and beat Iowa today.”

Two of the top defenses in the country clashed in this game, which was scoreless through most of the first half before Bough broke the tie.

The Hawkeyes finished the game with 12 shots and five penalty corners but were unable to turn them into any goals. Danson had seven saves in the game and earned her fifth shutout of the season.

Head coach Jarred Martin said the Buckeyes defense was strong all around when they needed to be against the Hawkeyes.

“Our midfield did a great job containing, because they have some pretty speedy midfielders,” Martin said. “Emma and Leanne, both of our captains, I thought did a good job controlling their side of the field and doing what they needed to. I was proud for that. And honestly I think our forwards, they’re not defenders, but they really gave the Iowa backs a hard time.”

The Buckeyes only got three shots in the game, but they made them count, scoring twice.

The first quarter saw no score with Iowa leading in shots four to Ohio State’s zero. Junior goalkeeper Abby Danson saved three shots in the quarter.

The Buckeyes scored the first goal of the game on their first shot of the game in the second quarter. The goal came on a penalty corner from the stick of Bough, assisted by graduate back Grace Kim and sophomore midfielder Hallie Brost, who initiated the play. Bough said the Buckeyes talked about executing their corners the morning of the game.

“We felt really confident, and we just needed those few chances to execute,” Bough said. “I had the goal, but our teammates were working really hard in the forward line getting that corner. A lot of the credit to that. It was a really exciting moment.”

Charley extended the Buckeyes lead in the third quarter by getting past the Hawkeyes goalkeeper on a fast break to find the back of the cage. Junior forward Makenna Webster assisted the goal on a long pass down the field.

Charley has scored a goal in five straight games, totaling 20 points this season from nine goals and two assists.

Danson picked up four saves in the fourth quarter, and Kim picked up a save of her own to shut down Iowa and finish the game with the shutout.

“It was timeliness from a lot of different people,” Martin said. “Grace Kim, our center back, Abby, those two have been consistent all year long. They showed today what they’ve been doing all season.”

The Buckeyes are back at Buckeye Varsity Field on Sunday to host No. 3 Northwestern at noon.