Senior forward Sarah Charley and junior forward Makenna Webster each scored two goals to lead the No. 24 Ohio State field hockey team to a 7-1 victory over Central Michigan at Buckeye Varsity Field Friday for its third straight win.

The Buckeyes (6-5, 1-3 Big Ten) handed the Chippewas (1-11, 0-3 MAC) their 11th straight loss.

Charley and Webster’s two goals apiece led the way in a game in which five players scored at least one goal of their own, getting the Buckeyes back over .500 for the first time since Sept. 18.

“It feels good to be over that hump,” Charley said. “We were down below that for a little too long. Hopefully we can keep this energy up and work as hard as we can.”

Charley scored the first goal for the Buckeyes unassisted only 30 seconds into the game, and they didn’t look back, scoring six more throughout the game.

The Buckeyes locked in early, scoring three goals in the first quarter, all unassisted coming from Charley, sophomore midfielder Claudia Thomas and Webster.

Head coach Jarred Martin said he thought the Buckeyes attack looked good in the first quarter.

“We were passing the ball a little bit more,” Martin said. “The opportunities we had, whether it was corners or just field play, we were just a little bit quicker getting the ball off our stick.”

The second quarter was scoreless even with the Buckeyes leading in shots four to one and corners one to zero. This was a change from the first quarter in which the Buckeyes had 12 shots.

Ohio State got the scoring going again in the third quarter started by Webster, who scored her second goal of the game from an assist by senior midfielder Leanne Bough.

Later in the third, graduate back Grace Kim picked up her first goal as a Buckeye assisted by graduate midfielder Malen Iglesias. Charley and senior midfielder Emma Goldean also scored in the quarter.

Charley said the Buckeyes tried to remain aggressive throughout the game regardless of the score.

“For the whole time we do make sure that we are going 100 percent as hard as we can,” Charley said. “During the game, it’s always go.”

Senior midfielder Alice O’Hagan scored the Chippewas’ only goal off a penalty corner after time ran out, before the play was over at the end of the fourth quarter.

Martin said the Buckeyes want to use this game to build off of going into Sunday against Ohio University and the Big Ten schedule coming up after that.

“Just keep building,” Martin said. “It’s what we keep talking about every week. We want to get a little bit better and finish off Sunday with a good win if we can and play as hard as we can, then take on Northwestern and Iowa who are both top five.”

The Buckeyes look to extend their win streak to four in Athens, Ohio, when they play the Bobcats on Sunday at 1 p.m.