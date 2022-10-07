Ohio State takes a break from its conference schedule this weekend with two matchups against teams from the Mid-American Conference.

The No. 24 Buckeyes (5-5, 1-3 Big Ten) field hockey team is back at Buckeye Varsity Field to host Central Michigan Friday, and travels to Athens, Ohio, to play Ohio University Sunday.

The Chippewas (1-10, 0-3 MAC) have lost 10 straight games coming into the Friday matchup against the Buckeyes. Their most recent loss was 6-2 to Saint Francis Sunday.

Sophomore midfielder Claudia Thomas said Central Michigan’s record doesn’t change Ohio State’s approach.

“We’re not playing differently because of our opponents,” Thomas said. “Not playing down, playing up. Just playing how we know how to play.”

The leading scorer for the Chippewas is junior midfielder Kate Biglin, who has 13 points from five goals and three assists.

In their 11 games this season, the Chippewas are giving up 4.64 goals per game, compared to Ohio State’s 1.10. Graduate back Grace Kim said the Buckeyes will look to attack offensively.

“We’ll probably be more aggressive,” Kim said. “We’ve had a bit of a drought with goals the last few games, so really trying to capitalize on a team that’s letting up a lot and sort of have some confidence.”

This won’t be the first time the Buckeyes match up against the Bobcats (5-5, 1-2 MAC) this season. The two teams played each other in an exhibition match Aug. 17, serving as the first of two preseason outings for Ohio State.

Thomas said she and the Buckeyes feel more prepared because they were able to play the Bobcats early in the season.

“We play OU every year, so I think you get to know teams,” Thomas said. “I definitely think it helps playing them at the beginning of the season but still not really changing anything based off of our skills and how we’re going to go into the game.”

The Buckeyes go up against freshman midfielder Mijntje Ligtenberg from The Hague, Netherlands, who leads the Bobcats with 18 points through seven goals and four assists.

Kim said the Buckeyes want to build on their success from the past weekend and come out with two more wins, and they aren’t taking it easy on nonconference opponents.

“We’re getting stronger each weekend,” Kim said. “Everyone we play is going to be a good competitor, especially because everyone wants to beat Ohio State, so we know they’re really bringing it.”

Ohio State hosts Central Michigan at 3 p.m. at Buckeye Varsity Field Friday, which is available to stream on BTN+. The Buckeyes will head to Athens, Ohio, to take on the Bobcats at 1 p.m. Sunday.