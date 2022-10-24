No. 2 Ohio State and Northwestern will kick off at noon Nov. 5, the athletic department announced Monday.

In their first meeting since the 2020 Big Ten Championship game, the Buckeyes and Wildcats square off on ABC, the athletic department said.

Ohio State begins a two-game road trip Saturday at No. 13 Penn State before visiting Ryan Field and Northwestern Nov. 5.

The Buckeyes most recently played at Ryan Field in 2019 when they defeated Northwestern 52-3.

Five games remain in the regular season for Ohio State, as it’ll travel once more to Maryland Nov. 19 before hosting No. 4 Michigan Nov. 26.