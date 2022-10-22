The tug-of-war between Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State quickly turned in the Buckeyes’ favor in the second half as third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 286 yards and four touchdowns during Saturday’s 54-10 win.

In their first meeting against Iowa since being upset on the road in 2017, the Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) extended their win streak to seven games behind 227 yards in the second half.

Ohio State forced Iowa (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) to make six turnovers, including three interceptions and two fumbles.

Graduate safety Tanner McCalister intercepted Hawkeyes senior quarterback Spencer Petras on the first offensive play of the game, setting up a 46-yard field goal for graduate kicker Noah Ruggles.

On Ohio State’s next possession, Hawkeyes senior defensive end Joe Evans strip-sacked third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and returned the ball for an 11-yard touchdown.

The Hawkeyes held a 7-3 lead, but points — and turnovers — came in droves.

Third-year running back Miyan Williams capped a 75-yard, 10-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown to give Ohio State a lead it never surrendered with 8:15 remaining in the first quarter.

Third-year wide receiver Julian Fleming led all receivers with X yards, including a touchdown. Second-year wideouts Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. both hauled in a receiving score.

Ruggles tied his career high and made four field goals, including a 41-yarder.

Senior tight end Sam LaPorta led the Hawkeyes with X receiving yards, and Petras threw for X yards. Iowa held Ohio State to 133 yards of offense in the first half.

Harrison making the plays

Fourth-year defensive end Zach Harrison tallied a career-high two tackles for loss and had his hand in a number of plays that forced negative yardage for Iowa.

With 6:40 left in the first quarter, Harrison wrapped around Petras and pried the football loose, allowing third-year safety Lathan Ransom to recover the loose ball.

Harrison also broke up a pass attempt midway through the second quarter, batting down a Petras throw from Iowa’s 3-yard line.

He finished with X tackles, a forced fumble, quarterback hurry, pass break-up and sack.

Smith-Njigba returns

Preseason All-American and third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba returned to the field Saturday after missing the previous three games due to leg injury.

He started at slot receiver against Iowa, catching one pass for seven yards.

Up next

Ohio State will begin a two-game road trip next Saturday against Penn State. Kickoff is set for noon, and FOX will broadcast.