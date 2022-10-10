No. 2 Ohio State will begin the second half of its season against Iowa Oct. 22 on FOX “Big Noon Kickoff,” the athletic department announced Monday.

It will mark the Buckeyes’ first appearance on “Big Noon Kickoff” this season and second start time at noon, coming after Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas State Week 2.

Ohio State rose to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 for the first time this season after claiming its first road victory 49-20 at Michigan State Saturday.

The Buckeyes sit at 6-0 with three Big Ten wins. Aside from their regular-season finale at noon in “The Game” against Michigan — their first home date with the Wolverines since 2018 — the remaining start times of their schedule are yet to be determined.