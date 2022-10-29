Third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is among 15 Buckeyes unavailable Saturday when No. 2 Ohio State travels to No. 13 Penn State.

Smith-Njigba returned last week against Iowa after missing three-consecutive games since Week 3. He made one catch for seven yards, and head coach Ryan Day said Smith-Njigba was on a “pitch count” around 20 plays as he continues to recover from a leg injury suffered against then-No. 5 Notre Dame Week 1.

Graduate long snapper Bradley Robinson will miss his first game of the season after exiting against the Hawkeyes with an apparent leg injury.

Graduate cornerback Cameron Brown will also miss Saturday’s game against the Nittany Lions. He played against Michigan State Oct. 8, recording a tackle, but missed Weeks 4, 5 and 7 with an undisclosed injury.

The full status report is below.

Unavailable

DE Omari Abor

WR Kamryn Babb

CB Cameron Brown

WR Caleb Burton

RB TC Caffey

WR Corban Cleveland

CB Lloyd McFarquhar

LB Mitchell Melton

LB Teradja Mitchell

LB Jalen Pace

RB Evan Pryor

LS Bradley Robinson

TE Joe Royer

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SAF Kourt Williams II