Third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is among 15 Buckeyes unavailable Saturday when No. 2 Ohio State travels to No. 13 Penn State.
Smith-Njigba returned last week against Iowa after missing three-consecutive games since Week 3. He made one catch for seven yards, and head coach Ryan Day said Smith-Njigba was on a “pitch count” around 20 plays as he continues to recover from a leg injury suffered against then-No. 5 Notre Dame Week 1.
Graduate long snapper Bradley Robinson will miss his first game of the season after exiting against the Hawkeyes with an apparent leg injury.
Graduate cornerback Cameron Brown will also miss Saturday’s game against the Nittany Lions. He played against Michigan State Oct. 8, recording a tackle, but missed Weeks 4, 5 and 7 with an undisclosed injury.
The full status report is below.
Unavailable
DE Omari Abor
WR Kamryn Babb
CB Cameron Brown
WR Caleb Burton
RB TC Caffey
WR Corban Cleveland
CB Lloyd McFarquhar
LB Mitchell Melton
LB Teradja Mitchell
LB Jalen Pace
RB Evan Pryor
LS Bradley Robinson
TE Joe Royer
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SAF Kourt Williams II