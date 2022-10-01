Third-years wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and safety Cameron Martinez will be among 14 Buckeyes unavailable during No. 3 Ohio State’s Homecoming game against Rutgers.

Smith-Njigba will miss his second-consecutive game as he continues to heal from a leg injury, making it three outings this season that he’s been unavailable.

Martinez will miss his first game of the season. He’s played cover safety and recorded nine tackles, and Buckeye coaches have said Martinez could play both safety and cornerback if needed.

Graduate cornerback Cameron Brown will also miss his second-straight game.

Ohio State has dealt with injuries in its cornerback room, but second-year cornerback Denzel Burke isn’t listed on the status report after wearing a cast and missing last Saturday’s game against Wisconsin.

The full status report is below.

Unavailable

DE Omari Abor

WR Kamryn Babb

CB Cameron Brown

SAF Jantzen Dunn

DE Tyler Friday

LB Palaie Gaoteote IV

CB Jordan Hancock

SAF Cameron Martinez

CB Lloyd McFarquhar

LB Mitchell Melton

LB Teradja Mitchell

RB Evan Pryor

TE Joe Royer

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba