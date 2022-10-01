Third-years wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and safety Cameron Martinez will be among 14 Buckeyes unavailable during No. 3 Ohio State’s Homecoming game against Rutgers.
Smith-Njigba will miss his second-consecutive game as he continues to heal from a leg injury, making it three outings this season that he’s been unavailable.
Martinez will miss his first game of the season. He’s played cover safety and recorded nine tackles, and Buckeye coaches have said Martinez could play both safety and cornerback if needed.
Graduate cornerback Cameron Brown will also miss his second-straight game.
Ohio State has dealt with injuries in its cornerback room, but second-year cornerback Denzel Burke isn’t listed on the status report after wearing a cast and missing last Saturday’s game against Wisconsin.
The full status report is below.
Unavailable
DE Omari Abor
WR Kamryn Babb
CB Cameron Brown
SAF Jantzen Dunn
DE Tyler Friday
LB Palaie Gaoteote IV
CB Jordan Hancock
SAF Cameron Martinez
CB Lloyd McFarquhar
LB Mitchell Melton
LB Teradja Mitchell
RB Evan Pryor
TE Joe Royer
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba