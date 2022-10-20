This season means more than most to third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud.

As No. 2 Ohio State plays to return to the Big Ten Championship game, and Stroud paves his way back potentially to the Heisman Trophy ceremony, the Buckeye signal-caller said he writes the name of late quarterback Dwayne Haskins on his wristband before each game.

“I know that I was rooting him on when he was still playing,” Stroud said. “I know that he roots me on now.”

Haskins was killed when hit by a dump truck in April, and an autopsy revealed he was legally drunk when he died.

Stroud said he writes “L.L.D.H.7,” which he said stands for “Long Live Dwayne Haskins 7,” and commemorates his outings to Haskins.

“I haven’t forgotten about him. I don’t know if anybody else has, but he’s here,” Stroud said. “He walks in the spirit with me.”

Haskins guided the Buckeyes to the conference title game during his Heisman-finalist 2018 season, breaking 28 program records and seven Big Ten milestones — including single-season highs of 4,831 passing yards and 50 touchdowns.

Head coach Ryan Day said with Stroud’s “open heart” and consideration for others, his influence “carries over to your team.”

“His stats are really good and naturally he’s playing at a high level, but that’s not what he’s focused on,” Day said. “I think all the guys on the team have embraced that and certainly his leadership has been felt.”

Stroud said he’s someone who does “know how it is to lose somebody close,” adding he also pens the name of his late cousin, Sam House, who introduced him to football, on his wristband.

“I just try to honor people like that because I don’t like forgetting people because when he was here everybody loved him, so why not still love him,” Stroud said.

Stroud earned “Best Football Player” through The Lantern’s Best of OSU vote. He currently leads the Football Bowl Subdivision with a 207.57 passing efficiency and his 24 passing touchdowns is tied for most in the country as well.

Ohio State opened the season with six-consecutive wins, racing ahead to college football’s top-scoring offense behind an average of 48.8 points and more than 543 yards per game. Ranking among contenders for a spot in the College Football Playoff, Stroud said the Buckeyes have more to show on the field.

“I don’t really think we have a limit,” Stroud said. “I think we got to press this bye week and make sure that we continue to get better, and hopefully they come along.”