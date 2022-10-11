To commemorate the 100-year anniversary of Ohio Stadium, Thompson Library added an exhibit titled “A Walk in Our Shoe” to walk students and visitors through the history of the ‘Shoe.

Tamar Chute, the event organizer for the exhibit, said it showcases over 125 historic items — including past football and cheer equipment, early playbooks and a 120-1 scale Lego replica of the ‘Shoe.

Chute said the exhibit also hosts a sit-down area with two Ohio State-branded lawn chairs set up in front of a television that plays historic Ohio State football games.

The exhibit, which had an estimated budget of around $5,000, was funded by the University Archives, Chute said. Most of the items were donated by past students or their families, he said.

The main goal is for visitors to understand the ‘Shoe’s story, Chute said, including how the ‘Shoe was constructed and the momentous events that have occurred inside it. Another objective of the exhibit is for its viewers to have fun, Chute said.

“It is a magnet for people that come to campus,” Chute said. “Game day, commencement, concerts, you name it, so this idea of sharing history with people, I think, is most exciting to me.”

Tony Maniaci, head of access services at Thompson Library, said the exhibit attracts more than just Ohio State fans.

“We often see people dressed in the visiting teams’ jerseys or other shirts, etc., in the building near the end of the week and on weekends,” Maniaci said.

“A Walk in Our Shoe” is on display Monday-Friday until the end of February. It will also be open for Saturday home football games.