Third-year running back Miyan Williams tied the program record with five rushing touchdowns to help propel the Buckeyes to their fifth win of the season.

No. 3 Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) used the rushing attack from Williams to defeat Rutgers (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) 49-10 for the ninth-consecutive season, winning every matchup since the Scarlet Knights joined the conference in 2014.

Williams finished with 189 rushing yards across 21 carries, both of which are new career-highs.

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud went 13-of-22 and threw for 154 yards. He threw his second interception of the season on his first attempt of the second half.

Fourth-year linebacker Steele Chambers led the Buckeyes with 11 tackles, including two for loss.

Ohio State recorded a defensive takeaway for the third-consecutive game, as fourth-year defensive end Zach Harrison forced his first fumble of the season with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter.

The Scarlet Knights jumped out to a quick lead, thanks to a muffed punt on the game’s opening drive. Rutgers sophomore quarterback Evan Simon connected with senior wide receiver Sean Ryan on a 14-yard touchdown four minutes into the first quarter to put the Scarlet Knights up.

Bumps and bruises continue for Buckeyes

Third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba missed his second-consecutive game due to leg injury, and graduate cornerback Cameron Brown also was held out Saturday against Rutgers.

After warmups, Ohio State added second-years wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and running back TreVeyon Henderson to its status report, denoting them as game-time decisions.

Egbuka got in the game and recorded four receptions for 70 yards, while Henderson didn’t play.

Career day for Chambers

Chambers not only led all defenders in tackles, but set new career highs while doing so.

His 11 tackles and two tackles for loss are new career bests.

Chambers also caught the second interception of his career after Harrison tipped a pass from Simon with less than one minute left in the third quarter.

Fumbled punt leads to first-ever lead

Ohio State’s defense forced a three-and-out on the game’s opening drive, but second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka couldn’t secure the punt on fourth down.

Egbuka ran to his left after Rutgers senior punter Adam Korsak punted the football, and he turned around to line himself up with the ball. Egbuka fumbled the catch and Scarlet Knights sophomore defensive back Max Melton recovered at the Buckeyes’ 18-yard line.

Three plays later, Simon found Ryan for a 14-yard score, helping Rutgers take its first lead over Ohio State in the all-time series.

Up next

The Buckeyes hit the road for the first time this season when they travel to East Lansing, Michigan, to contest Michigan State Oct. 8. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. and ABC will broadcast.