Third-year running back Miyan Williams, who rushed for a program record-tying five touchdowns Week 5, is among 12 Buckeyes listed on the pregame status report before No. 3 Ohio State plays the Spartans Saturday.

The Buckeyes travel for the first time this season, entering East Lansing, Michigan, with an unblemished record. However, they will be without their primary ball-carrier from one week ago.

Williams ran for 187 yards against Rutgers, but will miss his first game of the season.

Third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will miss his third-consecutive game. He suffered a leg injury against then-No. 5 Notre Dame, missing Week 2 against Arkansas State before catching two passes against Toledo. He then returned to the status report.

Fourth-year offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi is a game-time decision. Vimahi has played in all five games as a backup offensive guard, entering 14 games last season and six during Ohio State’s 2020 season in which the Buckeyes appeared in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Graduate cornerback Cameron Brown isn’t listed on the pregame status report, having missed the previous two games due to injury. Ohio State’s secondary has been nicked up through the first five games, as second-year cornerback Denzel Burke missed Week 4 but returned Oct. 1 against Rutgers.

Third-year safety Cameron Martinez is also not listed on the status report after missing the game against the Scarlet Knights.

The full status report is below.

Game-time decision:

OL Enokk Vimahi

Unavailable:

DE Omari Abor

WR Kamryn Babb

DE Tyler Friday

CB Jordan Hancock

CB Lloyd McFarquhar

LB Mitchell Melton

LB Teradja Mitchell

RB Evan Pryor

TE Joe Royer

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

RB Miyan Williams