HangOverEasy’s clever name, homemade food and service-oriented staff have contributed to the diner’s popularity and growth.

Established originally as Nick’s Diner in 2002, HangOverEasy has history on Ohio State’s South Campus at 1646 Neil Ave. The restaurant has made a name for itself for serving a variety of breakfast foods, which make it a staple for game days, homecoming and special events around the university.

Despite its current popularity, HangOverEasy almost came to an end, as its owners considered closing Nick’s Diner before it was renamed to what it is now known as, in 2007. Renaming the restaurant was the push it needed to become a favored breakfast location near Ohio State, Scott McCrary, an operating partner of HangOverEasy, said.

“Over the past decade, decade and a half, we’ve slowly become a breakfast staple for the university,” McCrary said. “And especially for homecoming, or even just the new classes coming in versus the old classes leaving, it’s almost like that knowledge passed down.”

McCrary attributes the restaurant’s popularity, in part, to its commitment to homemade and fresh ingredients.

“We are a scratch kitchen, which means that we don’t take anything out of a bag and serve it,” McCrary said. “Obviously there are some things that come out of the bag, but for the most part we prepare everything from scratch and everything’s fresh.”

HangOverEasy has one other Columbus location as well as locations in Cincinnati and Athens, Ohio. A fifth location will open in Perrysburg, Ohio, Nov. 8, McCrary said.

“Next year we would like to open up in possibly one or two locations,” McCrary said. “We want to continue to expand.”

Kert Royster, general manager of HangOverEasy, said the restaurant is more than just the food it serves; it’s a positive dining experience with a team-oriented staff, he said.

“I mean, you can get breakfast food just about anywhere, but I really do think that it’s the type of service that we give here,” Royster said. “Again, we have a very team-environment staff, very team-oriented, we’re really just here to just give our guests the best possible experience.”

Royster began working at HangOverEasy in July 2021 and said what makes the restaurant stand out is its environment.

“The opportunities have just been endless. And then I just love all of our vibes that we have here,” Royster said. “It’s just, I have a really good, strong team. Everyone here, we just work really well together.”

Royster said HangOverEasy’s legacy is to be found in its continued expansion in order to give the widest variety of patrons the opportunity to enjoy their food.

“We just keep growing. We’re about to open our fifth location up,” Royster said. “I just want it to be a place of endless opportunities for my staff and also just being able to carry on the hangover.”