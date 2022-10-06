Kenny Mason, an Atlanta-native rap artist, released his new mixtape, “RUFFS,” Sept. 28.

This mixtape comes about a year and a half after his previous project, “Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut,” in April 2021. “Supercut” is the sequel to his debut album, “Angelic Hoodrat,” which was released almost exactly a year prior in April 2020.

Mason has been on a consistent upward trajectory since bursting onto the scene two years ago. “Supercut” features popular artists, such as Freddie Gibbs, Denzel Curry and Ambar Lucid as Mason continues to make his name more prevalent.

Not only is Mason featured on Dreamville’s 2022 song, “Stick,” which has amassed over 25 million plays on Spotify, but he is also included on two tracks on fellow Atlanta-rapper JID’s newest album, “The Forever Story,” released in August.

The ability to successfully blend grunge with hip-hop is no easy feat, but Mason has proved time and time again that he is more than capable of doing so.

After kicking off the mixtape with a riff-heavy track in “ZOOMIES,” Mason showcases his rapping ability over demanding drums and a soulful instrumental on “HALOS.” Mason lets his vocals ride the beat smoothly, allowing the background to jump to the front.

“HALLOWEEN,” one of the three tracks previously released via his “PUP PACK EP” in August, has nonchalant melodies on the chorus that perfectly meet his short, to-the-point verses.

Mason didn’t include the star track on “PUP PACK EP” in “Get An Idea,” which is not only a highlight of the EP, but one of the most well-rounded, emotional tracks in his discography.

Following a lowkey, catchy track in “DIP! (feat. DavidTheTragic),” one also featured on Mason’s “PUP PACK EP,” comes “MINUTE FOREVER.” The song is another guitar-heavy track drawing influence from contemporary rock music. Despite a lackluster chorus, Mason delivers a confident verse.

Conversely, “DOUBLE UP” has an ear-catching hook, but the first verse fails to capitalize. However, the second verse will be sure to reel the listener back in, as Mason’s constant flow switch brings new energy to the track.

“RX (feat. Amindi)” is a slow, dull track that feels out of place as it precedes the energetic “SPIN N FLIP (feat. Young Nudy),” which features Mason gliding over the synth-heavy instrumental and Nudy adding his unique, laid-back sound to the song.

Up next comes the start of an incredible four-track run with “MAMA DON’T KNOW.” Mason’s gloomy delivery meshes perfectly with the dark, gritty instrumental. “NOSEDIVE (feat. Jean Dawson)” is an intense, fiery track that features a loud, strong performance from Mason and an equally powerful one from Dawson over a cut-back instrumental before returning to Mason’s infectious chorus to end the track.

“333 / ATOM” is yet another track that shows Mason’s versatility. Starting with a melodic chorus, Mason serves with an impressive verse before switching up the beat and delivering a memorable second half.

The most ethereal, spacey hook on the project appears in “BOA.” The simple instrumental paves the way for some of Mason’s most complete verses on the entire mixtape.

“GIVENCHY” is a hard-hitting track that contains boastful lyrics and a captivating chorus. “BLACK HEART” is an eerie, borderline dreary track that contains an unconcerned delivery with a carefully incorporated lack of energy that adds to the track’s thematics.

“SHELL” is Mason’s most complete rapping performance on the mixtape. The instrumental is one of many highlights of the track, as it samples The Edwards Generation’s “You’re The One For Me.” Mason’s flow is top-tier and clearly well thought out.

The closing track, “WESTSIDE,” serves as a beautiful outro to the mixtape. Mason focuses more on his singing ability in this song and succeeds as his voice glides over the acoustic guitar-centered instrumental.

“RUFFS,” is yet another win for Mason, as he seems to create music and carve out his unique sound. Although labeled as a mixtape, “RUFFS” mostly plays through like an album. Despite occasional hiccups and a few generic instrumentals, “RUFFS” is a strong outing for Mason.

Mixtapes tend to be less thorough than albums, a trait “RUFFS” possesses. Regardless, Mason released a project that will be sure to turn heads as he continues to build upon his discography.

Rating: 4/5