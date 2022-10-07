The No. 14 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team will kick off Big Ten play Friday and Saturday when it hosts Wisconsin in a two-game set.

The Buckeyes (2-0) are coming off a weekend set sweep over Mercyhurst to start the season. Despite the successful start and preparation playing the Lakers gave the Buckeyes, head coach Steve Rohlik said the Big Ten is a greater challenge.

“The Big Ten, it’s just a whole ‘nother level,” Rohlik said. “You got to be at your best every night. You’re going to get beat. I’ve said that since I’ve been here.”

This will also be the home opener for the Buckeyes. Junior forward Travis Treloar led Ohio State with four points during the season-opening series.

Treloar said he believes the Big Ten and home opener will give the Buckeyes extra pressure and motivation to perform well.

“Every game is important, but you know, you feel that little extra pressure, but it’s just the environment around it,” Treloar said. “Wisconsin coming in, in our building, we want to, especially the home opener, we want to shut them down quick and sort of stamp in the big time that we’re here too.”

The Badgers (0-0) have yet to play anything more than an exhibition game this season, where they fell to Lakehead 3-2 in overtime Sunday. Last season they went 10-24-3, winning six conference matchups and scoring 2.05 goals per game on an average of 32.30 shots per game.

Despite their struggles finding the back of the net on offense, the Badgers were strong defensively, leading the Big Ten in shots blocked over the season with 562 and 15.19 blocks per game. They were also third in the Big Ten in short-handed goals with three.

Last season, the Buckeyes were successful against the Badgers, winning three games and tying one, outscoring them 17-10. Despite the success Ohio State had over Wisconsin last season, Rohlik said he knows Wisconsin is a talented team, and the Buckeyes need to play their best.

“These guys are as good as anybody in our league,” Rohlik said. “They got a ton of talent, and you know, we got to be at our best.”

Senior forward Jaedon Leslie said he believes the Buckeyes will be ready to go this weekend and handle the physicality of Big Ten play.

“I think we’re a group that comes to work every day. We got a great conditioning coach who is pushing us all throughout the summer, and he’s done an excellent job of getting us in shape,” Leslie said. “Being able to feel good in those third periods is kind of what’s going to push us to get to that next level to maybe get over those tight games and the third period.”

Despite his Wisconsin roots and coaching against alma mater, Rohlik said his mind is only on coaching the Buckeyes to victory this weekend.

“It was a long time ago. That’s certainly something I’ll never forget. And it’s part of me,” Rohlik said. “But right now, it’s all about the Buckeyes. And we just got to go out there, and it’s about the 27 guys here to go do our best to prepare these guys to win a hockey game.”

The Buckeyes’ two-game set against the Badgers starts Friday at the Schottenstein Center with puck drop slated for 7 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday. BTN+ will broadcast.