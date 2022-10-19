Director Parker Finn has enthralled horror movie fanatics everywhere with the release of his new movie, “Smile.”

The movie climbed to the top of the box office charts on its opening weekend Sept. 30 and has earned over $137 million worldwide. Viewer discretion is advised, as some of the content may be triggering for those who are suffering from trauma.

This film presents itself in a similar fashion to iconic horror movies before it, including “It Follows” and “The Babadook,” by using literary devices to convey a central message. These devices include turning up the mouth’s corners as a metaphor to leave the audience wondering what really lies beneath a smile.

The film’s unnamed paranormal entity gains power from absorbing the trauma of its victims, preying upon vulnerable people who have encountered life-altering tragedies. Oftentimes, a smile is used to warn of impending doom and works as a mask to shield pain.

The protagonist, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), works as a therapist in a hospital emergency wing. The opening scene depicts a female patient of hers who arrives at the hospital clearly stunned and unable to speak. The young woman talks about her frightening experiences, which have brought her to the brink of hysteria. She reveals she is being followed by a paranormal entity disguising itself in the bodies of people, both in the realms of the living and dead.

The entity forces a chilling smile on the faces of its vessels, acting as a countdown to the victims’ impending demise. Through a series of chilling events, the entity eventually attaches itself to Cotter, bringing repressed familial trauma to light as Cotter searches for a way to expel this possession.

Bacon’s embodiment of Cotter warrants praise, as her complex character suffers from unearthed trauma. Prior to her torment, Cotter is a highly respected doctor in her field, holding an impressive number of accolades and resides in a stunning home with her fiance and their cat.

Her quintessential image of an accomplished woman living a comfortable life crumbles as the entity takes over her professional and personal life, and the battle between rationality and paranormal activity, especially through the eyes of a doctor, is not easy to portray. Nevertheless, Bacon gives an accurate performance of a woman living with trauma, displayed in detail, like excessive nail-biting and sudden emotional outbursts.

A significant factor to the storytelling was the use of wardrobe, which chiefly illustrated the personas of each character. For instance, in the first act, Cotter is dressed in primly pressed attire, with her hair slicked back into a neat low bun. As the plot unfolds, and the phantom infiltrates her life, her wardrobe undergoes a dramatic shift as she is styled in much more disoriented ensembles. She sports tightly knit cardigans and sweaters — a testimony to her hopes to find answers to her unexplainable experiences.

Not only does this serve as a character shift, but it also highlights the contrasts in her relationships with other characters. For instance, her older sister, Holly (Gillian Zinser), is doused in various shades of pink and whites in order to emphasize her seemingly perfect life, despite the fact the sisters share similar childhood traumas. Cotter’s fiance, Trevor, often appears in authoritative tuxedos, highlighting the unapproachability and disconnection that plagues the couple’s relationship. The attention to symbolic wardrobe is a testament of the dedication to storytelling.

In addition to the attire, the unsettling musical score by composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer possesses the power to make the audience glance over their shoulder. The soundtrack is heavily composed of deep and ominous tracks, often reminiscent of human snarls and moans.

The harrowing theme breaks its pattern when the Chordettes’ well-known song, “Lollipop,” is chosen to roll out the credits. Similar to the metaphor of the smile, including a song with traditionally positive connotations in the score, prompts the audience to question their feeling of safety. Together, these disturbing tones effectively create an eerie and bone-chilling atmosphere that horror movie enthusiasts can appreciate.

The central message of “Smile” is that the effects of trauma can be felt in all aspects of life, even without realizing it. Though the film does not provide solutions for dealing with trauma, it highlights the importance of processing these experiences. The film’s ambiguous metaphors make for convoluted post-movie conversation as the audience wonders if it is truly possible to escape the grasp of trauma.

Rating: 4.5/5

“Smile” is available in theaters now.