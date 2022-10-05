The Lantern Sports Podcast returns for its sixth episode, recapping recent Buckeye athletics and previewing the No. 3 Ohio State football team’s first road game of the season at Michigan State Saturday.

Assistant Sports Editor Steven Kishpaugh highlights the men’s ice hockey team after earning its first two wins of the season and two members of the women’s volleyball team earning weekly Big Ten awards.

Sports Editor Jacob Benge, Sports LTV Producer Casey Smith and Assistant Sports LTV Producer Gabe Burggraf join Kishpaugh to discuss running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams as well as quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes’ matchup against the Spartans.