The Lantern Sports Podcast is back for its seventh episode, recapping the latest news around Buckeyes athletics and detailing the No. 2 Ohio State football team’s performance so far this season entering the bye week.

Assistant Sports Editor Steven Kishpaugh highlights the weekend sweeps from the men’s and women’s hockey teams, as well as news from soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s basketball.

Sports Editor Jacob Benge, LanternTV Sports Producer Casey Smith and Assistant LanternTV Sports Producer Gabe Burggraf join Kishpaugh to discuss how Ohio State stacks up to other national contenders prior to the first College Football Playoff rankings.