The No. 2 Ohio State football team returns from its bye week and plays Iowa Saturday, matching up for the first time since the Hawkeyes prevailed 55-24 at Kinnick Stadium in 2017.

Assistant Sports Editor Steven Kishpaugh relays the latest headlines around Ohio State athletics — including women’s volleyball, women’s ice hockey, men’s soccer and more.

Join Kishpaugh alongside Sports Editor Jacob Benge, Sports LTV Producer Casey Smith and Assistant Sports LTV Producer Gabe Burggraf in the eighth edition of The Lantern Sports Podcast.