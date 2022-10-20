Whether it’s a busy football Saturday or a calm Sunday afternoon, the downtown North Market provides a sense of peace and uniqueness for Columbus to share.

North Market, established in 1876, has seen as much change as one could imagine in its over 140 years of existence but has remained a staple for residents and tourists to enjoy this Columbus market. With over 30 independent vendors providing an array of fresh and authentic services to customers, the market allows locally owned independent businesses to thrive, Meghan Brouillette, director of communications and marketing at North Market, said.

“I think it’s important for communities to have a market no matter where the community is located,” Brouillette said. “Columbus specifically, it’s preserving history, and it’s providing opportunities for small businesses.”

With its diversity in food offerings, Brittany Baum, owner of Brezel, a gourmet pretzel company specializing in hand-rolled Bavarian-style pretzels, said North Market helped her journey in transforming a passion into a business.

“We started going to farmers markets and quickly realized that we couldn’t make enough pretzels; every time we’d bring them, they’d sell out,” Baum said. “We just realized there was potential to have a brick and mortar or an actual place where people could come in.”

After being accepted as a North Market merchant in 2011, Baum said the opportunity allowed for Brezel to expand its menu — which now holds over 40 flavors — and get acclimated to a larger workspace.

“When we first started, we were kneading the dough by hand, so we really went from hobby to business in a matter of years, and it almost seemed overnight once the North Market said ‘Hey, you’re in,’” Baum said. “The funny thing is, the very first day we opened was the very first day that we scaled up our dough and figured out how to make everything in large quantities, like we had no idea,” Baum said.

Baum said she enjoys working alongside her fellow merchants at North Market, and they all often inspire each other. Brezel recently did a collaboration with Stauf’s Coffee Roasters for National Coffee Day and released its limited “Dark Chocolate & Espresso” pretzel.

“We’ve built such a good relationship over time, it really feels like a little neighborhood in there,” Baum said. “It’s just great to be able to walk down around the corner, get some inspiration, chat with someone and get some new ideas.”

The opportunities provided by North Market do not end at its daily operations, as the nonprofit holds a range of events meant to give back to the community. Brouillette said the Apron Gala, North Market’s signature fundraiser, is her favorite event. According to North Market’s website, funds from the Apron Gala support the businesses within the market and the building itself.

“The Apron Gala is really cool; I think we’re really proud of it,” Brouillette said. “Our merchants are showcasing their creativity on display because we ask the merchants to make small bites so that party guests can go around and try a lot of different kinds of foods during the evening. So, you’re strolling and eating and drinking, and there’s entertainment, it’s really fun.”

Brouillette said the market will continue to evolve and cater to the community with a large selection of offerings hard to find elsewhere.

“We’re here, and we’re here for you to visit, and we have something to offer for everyone,” Brouillette said. “If there’s students that are away from home, and they’re missing some kind of comforting food item or something that’s hard to find, chances are they would still be able to find it at the market.”