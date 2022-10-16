The No. 1 Buckeyes women’s ice hockey team hit the road this weekend and came away with a series sweep against the Bemidji State Beavers.

Ohio State earned a 4-0 win on Saturday and sealed the sweep with a 5-2 victory Sunday.

Saturday

After an even 15 minutes of opening play in the series, the Buckeyes struck first as senior forward Kenzie Hauswirth found the back of the net, sneaking the puck in from the goal line off an assist by graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques, beating Bemidji State goaltender Hannah Hogenson.

The Buckeyes ended the first period outshooting Bemidji State 14 to 6.

Both teams found chances in the second period but were held scoreless thanks to solid goaltending.

However, the scoring lull did not last long once the final period came around, as Jaques tallied the Buckeyes’ second goal of the day just 24 seconds into the third period. Jaques fired the puck past Hogenson and claimed her first goal of the weekend.

The Buckeyes’ offense continued to find success in the final period as Jaques once again found the back of the net, this time set up from a backhanded centering pass by senior forward Jennifer Gardiner.

Jaques’ goal on Saturday marked her seventh multigoal game of her career and second on the season.

Junior forward Jenna Buglioni joined in on the Buckeyes scoring party in the third period, as she tallied her first goal of the season with a backhanded top shelf shot, finalizing the Buckeyes’ 4-0 win.

Additionally, senior Buckeyes’ goaltender Raygan Kirk posted the first shutout of her career and Ohio State’s first on the season.

Ohio State’s three-goal third period against the Beavers marks the Buckeyes third three-goal third period of the season.

Sunday

Ohio State’s offense continued to find success in its second matchup versus Bemidji State on the weekend.

Despite an exchange of penalties from both sides in the first period, graduate forward Emma Maltais tallied the Buckeyes’ first goal of the game and her first of the season with just 1:45 remaining in the first period.

Junior defenseman Riley Brengman showed off her offensive prowess with her first goal of the season thanks to a set up pass from Buglioni in the second period.

With 10:04 to play in the middle frame, Bemidji State found its first goal of the weekend against the Buckeyes, as sophomore forward Genevieve Hendrickson went top shelf on a two-on-one break, narrowing the Buckeyes’ lead in half.

The Beavers’ first goal of the series found itself with no lack of momentum, as sophomore defenseman Kendra Fortin scored the first goal of her career with a wrist shot from the top of the zone.

The Buckeyes’ third period offense continued to prove a threat, as freshman defenseman Sydney Morrow took the go-ahead goal thanks to a power play opportunity from the point.

Jaques found the back of the net for the first of two scores in the third period thanks to a top shelf slapshot goal off a rebound. With just 2 seconds left to play, Jaques tallied her second goal of the day on an empty Bemidji State net.

Ohio State hosts Minnesota Duluth Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. in a national championship rematch at the Ohio State University Ice Rink.