A hat trick from sophomore forward Kailyn Dudukovich, two goals from senior forward Emma Sears and a goal from senior forward Kayla Fischer helped push No. 20 Ohio State past Maryland (2-7-5, 1-6-0 Big Ten) by a score of 7-0 Thursday at Jesse Owens Stadium.

Sears opened the scoring for the Buckeyes (9-2-3, 4-1-2 Big Ten) just 32 seconds into the match with her team-leading seventh goal of the season, finding the net from a tough angle on the right side. Sophomore defender Sydney Jones picked up her third assist of the season.

Lightning nearly struck twice as Sears had another shot on goal one minute later, which led to a rebound chance for Dudukovich, but both shots were denied by Maryland graduate goalkeeper Emory Wegener.

Just over four minutes into the game, Sears ran down the right side, corralled the ball in the box and scored her second goal of the night.

Ohio State head coach Lori Walker-Hock was pleased her team did not let up after scoring early.

“We never anticipate scoring a goal in the first 30 seconds of a game,” Walker-Hock said. “But it really can take the wind out of opponents’ sails, and we kept our foot on the gas, which is the other part that I’m proud of is that there have been times where we’ll score early and then we sit back. And we didn’t do that today.”

The Buckeyes didn’t slow down, as Jones’ lob pass up the field found Fischer who knifed through a pair of Maryland defenders and scored with her left foot to give Ohio State a 3-0 lead just under six minutes into the game.

Fischer said the team’s ability to continue to press after a quick goal was what went right for them in the win.

“Just scoring really quickly,” Fischer said. “And then just not letting up.”

Dudukovich joined the scoring with her fourth and fifth goals of the season on a pair of penalty kicks which were both won by Fischer in the 12th and 22nd minutes, respectively.

Ohio State took a 5-0 lead into halftime and finished the first frame with an 8-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Fischer nearly scored her second goal of the night in the 54th minute but her shot went too far over the crossbar and out of bounds.

Maryland had its best chance in the 59th minute when freshman midfielder Ava Morales’ shot was stopped by freshman goalkeeper Molly Pritchard.

Dudukovich completed the first hat trick of her career and the 18th in program history just 19 seconds later when she cleaned up a rebound caused by Sears, who picked up her fourth assist of the year.

The Buckeyes extended their lead to seven in the 60th minute when junior midfielder Kine Flotre used her right foot to cut back at the top of the box and fired a shot into the net. The goal was Flotre’s second of the season.

That was the final goal scored as Ohio State picked up its fourth win in its last five games and extended its unbeaten streak to six games.

Offensive eruption

Thursday marked the first time the Buckeyes scored seven goals in a game since a 7-0 victory over Illinois on Sept. 14, 2017.

The Buckeyes scored 11 goals in their previous six games leading into Thursday’s contest.

Rising in the record book

With her goal Thursday, Fischer moved into sole possession of 10th place in career goals by a Buckeye with 25.

Fischer said the accomplishment is a big deal for her.

“We have a really good program,” Fischer said. “I know there’s been lots of really good goal-scorers through this program. So it is an honor, and I take a lot of pride in that, and I owe a lot to my teammates, too.”

Pink night

Before kickoff, Ohio State honored breast cancer survivors. Players from both teams wore pink gear and the Ohio State and Big Ten logos on the field were painted in pink.

Walker-Hock said this night is important to her.

“Breast cancer took the life of my mother-in-law, my husband’s mom,” Walker-Hock said. “I always think of her on this particular night. And anytime that we can honor other women who have found the strength to battle and the courage to stay the fight and the course, it just keeps things in perspective. And I think the hard part about breast cancer is it doesn’t discriminate, it’s touched all of us in some way. So, to honor some of the moms and aunts and to think about those that we’ve lost the fight with is a special night for me.”

Next up

The Buckeyes will travel to take on Illinois on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Demirjian Park.