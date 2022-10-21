The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team looks to extend its winning streak to eight when it hosts Iowa during its alumnae match at the Covelli Center Friday.

The Buckeyes (12-5, 8-1 Big Ten) have won their last seven games and have only dropped one set in the last four matches.

Head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said Ohio State needs to keep up its service pressure to keep the streak alive.

“It comes down to serve and pass,” Oldenburg said. “If we can get them out of system, then they can’t rely on their middles as much.”

The Hawkeyes (7-13, 1-7 Big Ten) enter the match on a three-game losing streak all against top-15 opponents and have yet to take a game away from their home court.

Ohio State balances an offensive attack of outside hitters seniors Gabby Gonzales and Jenaisya Moore alongside junior Emily Londot, each averaging at least three kills a set.

The Buckeyes match up against an Iowa defense ranking 12th in the Big Ten for opponent kills, allowing 12.64 kills per set.

“They rely a lot especially on [middle hitter Amiya] Jones — on her scoring, her energy and her fire,” Oldenburg said. “She scored a bunch against us last time, but when she is swinging, we need to stop her.”

Jones, the Hawkeyes’ senior middle hitter, has 193 kills on the year. Sophomore outside hitter Michelle Urquhart sits in second on the team with 181 kills.

The Buckeyes have won 12-straight sets during this winning streak and aim to continue it.

Senior outside hitter Adria Powell, who collected a season-high 12 kills Wednesday, said good kills come from good passes.

“Looking back at the last time we played them, hitting sharp angles and utilizing the power tip to the donut [away from the blockers],” Powell said, “Try and get their off blockers involved more.”

Senior setter Mac Podraza enters the match leading the Big Ten in assists per set at 10.63, collecting 34 in her last match against Illinois.

Powell said Podraza has set up the Buckeyes for scoring opportunities in recent matches.

“I think Mac is putting up great balls for us, giving us space along the net,” Powell said. “Then we can terminate.”

The Buckeyes come into this match placed second in the Big Ten while Iowa finds itself in the cellar at last. Oldenburg said Ohio State expects the Hawkeyes to be hungry.

“It doesn’t matter what their record is,” Oldenburg said. “We have to be ready to play Friday night.”

Ohio State has its third out of four games during this homestand at the Covelli Center Friday at 7 p.m.