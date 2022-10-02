The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team defeated Indiana 3-1 Saturday, earning head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg her 50th-career win.

The Buckeyes (7-5, 3-1 Big Ten) got ahead early in the first set and stayed in control after taking a 3-2 lead. The Hoosiers (9-7, 2-2 Big Ten) made a run to bring the score to 12-10, but Ohio State scored three-straight points to take the set 25-10.

Senior setter Mac Podraza tallied 12 assists in the first set and collected 40 in the match. Podraza also led all players in hitting percentage with .667.

Ohio State’s offense clicked on all cylinders and continued into the second set, scoring the first four points. The Buckeyes led by 13 points twice in the second frame and won 25-13.

Senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales put the Buckeyes up early with two aces as the first two points of the third set. Gonzales finished the match with a double-double between her 14 kills and 13 digs.

The Hoosiers rallied to tie the score at 13 in the third set. The two squads traded points until Indiana broke away, scoring the last two points and taking the set 25-23.

Senior outside hitter Jenaisya Moore collected six kills in the third and finished the match with 10. This was Moore’s third straight game with at least 10 kills.

Indiana scored right away and took a 2-0 lead in the fourth set, but the Buckeyes tied the score and both teams matched at two, three and seven points apiece. Ohio State went on a seven-point-run to regain the lead for good and held on to win the set 25-21 and the match 3-1.

Defense leads the way

Ohio State allowed a .069 hitting percentage and just 39 total kills in the match. The Buckeyes have only lost two of their last eight sets.

Londot continues adding to the stat sheet

Junior outside hitter Emily Londot added 13 kills against Indiana, bringing her season total to 154. Londot led all Buckeyes with 41 attacks, and Gonzales added 25.

Up next

Ohio State returns home for the first time since Aug. 27 to face No. 12 Penn State Friday at 6:30 p.m.