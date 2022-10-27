The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team swept Michigan Wednesday at the Covelli Center, extending its winning streak over its rival to six.

Ohio State’s (14-5, 10-1 Big Ten) sweep also extended its winning streak to nine-straight matches. The Buckeyes held the Wolverines to a .200 hit rate.

“It is a rivalry. We talked about it, and the seniors brought it up before the match,” head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said. “It makes it fun to see the seniors go out with a bang. It’s pretty special.”

Ohio State’s early lead would be in jeopardy, but a cross-court laser energized the already giddy Covelli crowd. The Wolverines (13-8, 4-7 Conference) fell behind by as much as 12 points, and senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales ended the set 25-17 with her fourth kill.

The balanced Buckeye offensive attack fueled them in set one with 16 team kills — including four from Gonzales, senior outside hitter Jenaisya Moore and junior outside hitter Emily Londot.

“We try not to let the hype get to our minds,” Londot said. “We just focus on our side and take it one point at a time, all the way.”

The first tie of the match came at the end of a four-point Wolverine run at eight points, but the Buckeyes would not allow a lead change in the second set. Michigan tied the set five times, but Ohio State found ways to answer back and won 25-21.

Michigan junior outside hitter Jess Mruzik was held to a .043 hitting percentage and just six kills through the first two sets. The Wolverines found their offense clicking in the second, collecting 15 kills.

“We’re not going to give in. We’re not going to give up,” Oldenburg said. “You know, we take that motto seriously, ‘Our honor defend.’”

The Wolverines refused to leave Columbus without a fight, getting ahead by five points and leading 7-2 before Ohio State took a timeout in the third set. The Buckeyes were able to overcome the deficit and retake the lead, but after losing the lead again, a four-point run capped off by Londot’s 13th kill of the night to finish the sweep of Michigan 25-23.

Londot finished with her eighth double-double of the year, behind 13 kills and 12 digs. Moore added 12 kills, and Gonzales collected 10 of her own.

“We’re always encouraged to take big swings in tight games,” Londot said. “That’s what I did.”

Defense digs

Three Buckeyes had at least 10 digs in the match. Londot and senior defensive specialist Kylie Murr each had 12, and junior defensive specialist Sarah Sue Morbitzer chipped in with 10.

Winning point

The match point was initially called in Michigan’s favor but was overturned because of Oldenburg’s challenge. Oldenburg said she had five players coming off the court, claiming the ball was in, but Londot was unsure.

“You have to base it on the players on the court, and sometimes they see things with their heart,” Oldenburg said. “It went down like, ‘It’s way in,’ and Londot was like, ‘Could be out.’”

Up next

Ohio State will begin a four game road trip Saturday against No. 11 Penn State.

“[Kashuana] Williams is probably the hardest hitter in the Big Ten right now,” Oldenburg said. “She scored a bunch on us last time.”

The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will square off at Rec Hall in State College, Pennsylvania, at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.