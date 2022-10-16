The No. 6 Ohio State women’s volleyball team extended its winning streak to six-straight matches, after sweeping Rutgers 3-0 Saturday.

The opening set saw the Buckeyes (11-5, 7-1 Big Ten) hitting close to .400 while taking a nine-point lead at 22-13. Junior defensive specialist Sarah Sue Morbitzer ended the set 25-13 by collecting the second service ace against the Scarlet Knights (7-13, 1-7 Big Ten).

The Scarlet Knights were held to seven kills by an Ohio State defense that produced 13 digs and three blocks in the set.

Head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said defense is the heart of the Buckeyes’ success, leading them to nine consecutive set wins.

“It just fuels everybody else,” Oldenburg said. “When the defense are on their game, it makes everything a little bit easier for us.”

Rutgers battled early, tying the second set at two, three and seven before three-straight points put Ohio State ahead for good. The Buckeyes outscored the Scarlet Knights 15-8 down the stretch to take the second set 25-15.

Juniors outside hitter Emily Londot and middle blocker Rylee Rader as well as senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales each collected three kills, while senior outside hitter Jenaisya Moore added four in the set.

“Passing helps tremendously, so that made my job easy,” sophomore setter Sarah White said. “The hitters we have are big, and they’re really able to put away balls.”

Rutgers traded points with the Buckeyes during the last 10 points of the third set, but the Scarlet Knights’ comeback fell short, as Ohio State completed the sweep with a fast 25-14 set.

Gonzales led all players in the set with seven kills and ended with 14, hitting .297 for the match. White collected 13 assists in her first appearance as a Buckeye, coming in for injured senior setter Mac Podraza.

“Working hard in the gym every day, just to finally get on the court, especially at home, is awesome,” White said. “Having the teammates that I have makes it super easy to play.”

Injury update

Podraza exited in the second set with Ohio State up 23-15, and did not come back. However, Oldenburg said she expects a speedy return.

Defensive pressure

Ohio State held Rutgers to a .065 hitting percentage while adding four digs and 10 blocks to the season total.

Up Next

Ohio State will play Illinois Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Covelli Center.