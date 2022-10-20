Pressure to succeed is something Sammy Sasso dealt with for the majority of his career, but it isn’t noticeable by his record on the mat.

The redshirt senior wrestler capped off his 25-4 redshirt junior campaign with a second place finish at the Big Ten Championships last season, earning him the most votes for best male athlete by readers of The Lantern. Despite his dominance, Sasso said he was surprised to receive the recognition due to the abundance of athletes at Ohio State.

“When you’re at Ohio State, everyone is good, in every sport.” Sasso said. “It helps elevate your game when you’re around so many elite-level athletes.”

The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native, arrived in Columbus as a top-five recruit in the nation, posting a record of 135-3 in his final three high school seasons.

Despite his high-ranking status, Sasso said he knew support from Buckeye fans was something he still had to earn.

“I found that out quick: If you want this, you have to go get it,” Sasso said. “Just getting to campus as a high recruit, you won’t get that love immediately.”

Sasso had to wait his turn to receive such love, redshirting his first season in 2018-19, as former three-time All-American Micah Jordan wrestled in the same 149-pound weight class.

However, that did not stop Sasso from becoming a force on the mat, as he posted a 19-2 record and earned the United World Wrestling Junior Freestyle National Championship in April 2019.

“I was always ready to go in my true-freshman year. You just have to have the mindset that ‘Something is going to happen, and I have to compete,’” Sasso said. “It was a tough room. I had to fight, and I took my lumps. But by the time the season came around, I knew I was ready to go if I had to.”

Sasso became a finalist in the Big Ten Tournament in each of the next three seasons, earning the conference crown in the 2020-21 season. He reached the NCAA Tournament in each campaign, advancing to the 149-pound national championship in the 2020-21 season and earning fifth place last season to bring his career record to 65-8.

Now as Sasso takes on a leadership role as a redshirt senior, he said he’s looking to use his experience to guide the young wrestlers on the roster.

The Buckeyes open up the season with a tournament at Michigan State, where all wrestlers, regardless of redshirt status, are able to compete. Sasso said he sees this opportunity for fans to get introduced to the new, younger Buckeyes as well as for the athletes to gain experience similar to what he had as a freshman.

“Basically everyone is going to be competing,” Sasso said. “It’ll be your first time to get a good look at these Buckeyes, some of these younger guys. Some fans who are eager to see these young freshmen, you’ll be able to watch them.”