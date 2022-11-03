Emilie Thomas was four years old when she found out her newborn sister, Cassidie Thomas, suffered from cystic fibrosis, an inherited disorder that causes damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs.

When she started the first grade, Emilie Thomas decided to make beaded bracelets and gather donations to raise awareness for the disease, which her sibling Tobyn Thomas also shares.

Now a fourth-year in child and youth studies and Spanish and president of Breathe Hope at Ohio State — a student organization established in 2014 to raise awareness, fundraise and host events for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation — Emilie Thomas leads the organization’s efforts. Breathe Hope will lead a two-part fundraising event this month, starting Thursday, for the CF Foundation to benefit those impacted by the disease like her family members.

“I was four when my sister was born, and I didn’t really understand what was going on, but I really wanted to help her, so I had this idea to sell something,” Emilie Thomas said.

According to the CF Foundation website, the nonprofit seeks to find a cure for cystic fibrosis, improve the lives of those who have it and fund research and drug development.

The fundraiser begins with a preparation event in which the campus community can join to make Buckeye necklaces in the Maudine Cow Room, located on the lower level of the Ohio Union, according to Breathe Hope’s Instagram.

The second part includes selling the necklaces on The Oval before the Ohio State versus Indiana football game Nov. 12, and all proceeds will be donated to the foundation, Emilie Thomas said.

The necklaces will cost between $5 and $10 to help Breathe Hope reach its annual goal of a $1,000 donation, Emilie Thomas said.

Emilie Thomas said her mother, Kelly Thomas, inspired her to start selling bracelets and raising funds for the foundation.

“We used to sell beaded bracelets to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and since I’m the president of Breathe Hope this year, my parents really wanted to do something to help us out,” Emilie Thomas said.

Kelly Thomas said she’s proud of her daughter and the work she has put into helping those who battle cystic fibrosis.

“I think it’s great that she has taken the initiative to fundraise and advocate for her siblings. She always has,” Kelly Thomas said.

Emilie Thomas said she loves her involvement with Breathe Hope and hopes the fundraiser will be a success.

“I think the most important thing that I want people to take away from it is that even though it feels like you’re doing something that is really small — like giving an hour of your time to make necklaces — it does have a really big impact,” Emilie Thomas said.