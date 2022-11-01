Ohio State students looking for an affordable and convenient way to travel home for Thanksgiving can join Buckeye Road Trip, a reduced-cost bus service funded by the Undergraduate Student Government.

According to the USG website, the program brings students to six cities: Cleveland, Cincinnati and Toledo, Ohio, as well as Chicago, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Roundtrip nonrefundable tickets can be purchased online for $25 for Ohio cities and Pittsburgh and $65 for Philadelphia and Chicago.

Jack Tumulty, USG director of student affairs and a second-year in finance, said there are about 54 seats on each bus.

According to the USG website, the trip to Chicago is full, and anyone else who signs up will be put on a waitlist.

USG Chief of Staff Sage Klein, a fourth-year in political science and moving image production, said Buckeye Road Trip is one of the most cost-effective transportation options for students and is an efficient way to get home for the holidays.

“Many people go home for Thanksgiving to see their families, but not everyone has access to affordable transportation, which could be especially limiting for people from cities that are further away,” Klein said.

Tumulty said buses “have departed at the same time” in past years, but changes have been made to make departures more organized.

“This year, to make it a little less hectic, the out-of-state buses will be leaving an hour before the in-state buses,” Tumulty said.

Tumulty said students will meet at the Ohio Union across from Drinko Hall Nov. 22. Students must be ready to depart by 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. depending on the city, have an ID — which serves as their ticket after reserving a spot online — and are allowed one medium-size piece of luggage. Students will return to campus Nov. 27, according to the USG website.

Tumulty said each bus has two student ambassadors who take attendance before the bus departs and act as a contact for USG if any issues arise during the trip.

Steven Egnaczyk, a third-year in computer science and engineering, said in an email he used Buckeye Road Trip to travel home to Philadelphia and was thankful for the affordable option.

“I definitely recommend it,” Egnaczyk said. “It was so cheap compared to a flight or having my parents drive seven hours there and back from Philly.”

Tumulty said traveling during the holidays can be a challenge for many, so a convenient option can benefit students across the university.

“It provides a really affordable transportation option at a time when other transportation options are very price inflated during the holidays,” Tumulty said.

Students can visit the website for more information or email the Buckeye Road Trip team at SL-BuckeyeRoadTrip@osu.edu, or call the USG office at 614-292-4380 with questions.