Six Buckeyes received nods Tuesday to the All-Big Ten defensive and special teams by conference coaches and media.

Fourth-year linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is the only Buckeye to be named to the All-Big Ten First Team by both the coaches and media. The Cleveland native led Ohio State with 112 total tackles and led the Big Ten conference with 72 solo tackles.

The Buckeyes defensive line saw two members named to the First Team All-Big Ten, with defensive linemen second-year J.T. Tuimoloau was named by the coaches and fourth-year Zach Harrison named by the media. Harrison’s 30 total tackles ranked sixth on the team, while Tuimoloau recorded 11 tackles for loss — good for seventh in the Big Ten.

Fourth-year defensive back Ronnie Hickman received All-Big Ten Third Team honors after finishing first on the team with six passes defended. Hickman also finished fourth on the Buckeyes with 51 total tackles.

Second-year defensive lineman Michael Hall Jr. earned third team honors from the media. In his first full season as a starter, Hall tallied 19 total tackles and 4.5 sacks, the latter tied for the team lead.

Graduate kicker Noah Ruggles landed All-Big Ten honors for the second-consecutive season, being named to the Third Team by the media. The North Carolina transfer finished the season converting 69-of-70 extra points and 15 field goals in 17 attempts.

In addition, eight different Buckeyes received all-conference honorable mentions by either the coaches or the media.

All-Big Ten offensive honors will be announced Wednesday at noon on Big Ten Network.

The full list of Buckeye honorees by the coaches and media is listed below:

All-Big Ten Defense

LB Tommy Eichenberg – First Team (Coaches, Media)

DL J.T. Tuimoloau – First Team (Coaches)

DE Zach Harrison – First Team (Media)

DB Ronnie Hickman – Third Team (Coaches, Media)

DL Michael Hall Jr. – Third Team (Media)

DB Denzel Burke – Honorable Mention (Coaches, Media)

LB Steele Chambers – Honorable Mention (Coaches, Media)

DB Tanner McCalister – Honorable Mention (Coaches, Media)

DB Lathan Ransom – Honorable Mention (Coaches, Media)

DE Jack Sawyer – Honorable Mention (Coaches)

DL Tyleik Williams – Honorable Mention (Media)

All-Big Ten Special Teams

K Noah Ruggles – Third Team (Media)

P Jesse Mirco – Honorable Mention (Coaches, Media)