The stakes couldn’t be higher in “The Game” for either Ohio State or Michigan.

Last season, the then-No. 5 Wolverines upset the then-No. 2 Buckeyes for the first time in 10 years. It was the first rivalry game since the 102-year streak snapped following its cancellation in 2020, and this season will be the first meeting between the two in Columbus since 2018.

The Nov. 26 game will pit No. 2 Ohio State against No. 3 Michigan, and both teams will enter undefeated after holding off comeback bids by Maryland and Illinois in Week 12.

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud, who threw for 394 yards and two touchdowns in last year’s loss at Michigan, said he’s “excited” for a shot at the Wolverines.

“We’ve been licking our wounds for 365 days, hearing all the laughing and everything that everybody’s been saying, so I definitely think we’ve been preparing for it not only on the field, but in the weight room as well,” Stroud said. “We’re very excited.”

Michigan ran for 297 yards against Ohio State last season, and former running back Hassan Haskins scored five rushing touchdowns.

Fourth-year defensive end Zach Harrison said “everybody took it personal” after both Ohio State’s defeat and the ensuing criticism following the loss, but feels the Buckeyes are prepared because “we lived it every day.”

“Coach Mick didn’t let us forget how many yards they ran for and what they did on both sides, O-line and D-line,” Harrison said. “It was just something that’s been in the back of our minds. A whole year ago. We just got to go out there and play on Saturday.”

Ohio State first had to dispatch a spirited Terrapins team that trailed 33-30 with 9:49 to go.

Head coach Ryan Day said the Buckeyes “buckled down” in the second half. Holding the Terrapins to 2.7 yards per carry and forcing five sacks, Day said he was impressed with Ohio State’s defensive front.

Day said the Buckeyes’ defensive line “take a lot of pride in their production,” and seeing them “knocking back the line of scrimmage” against Maryland, he thinks they’ll need to bring it again against Michigan.

“Boy, is that going to be important next week,” Day said. “We’re going to have a team that’s going to try to run it right at us, and so we’re going to have to really do a great job on the inside. We’re going to have to do a good job on the edge and our linebackers got to play big.”

Reminders of last season’s rivalry loss are daily, according to third-year safety Lathan Ransom, who said the Buckeyes “had this one circled all year.”

“It’s the one game that we’ve had in the back of our minds all year, and now it’s time,” Ransom said. “I’m pretty sure you all can imagine how we’re feeling without me saying too much.”

A top-3 matchup, a likely spot in the College Football Playoff and a rivalry victory between two undefeated teams is on tap for Ohio Stadium Saturday.

And the Buckeyes are ready to go to work.

“There’s been a lot of hard work, a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get back to where we are right now and get the team to this point right here,” Day said. “Now all the chips go in, and now it’s time to go to work this week and have a great week in preparation for the game on Saturday.”