The No. 2 Ohio State football team improved to 10-0 on the season with a 56-14 win over conference foe Indiana Saturday. The Buckeyes outgained the Hoosiers by nearly 400 yards on offense, while third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for five touchdowns.

With just under nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, Stroud found graduate wideout Kamryn Babb in the end zone for Babb’s first-career reception and touchdown. Babb, who missed the entirety of the 2018, 2019 and 2021 seasons due to knee injuries, said he’s thankful for the opportunity to play football again.

“I don’t really know if words can describe it,” Babb said. “But if I had to say a word, just thankful. I’ll say the past five years, that’s kind of been a dream of mine. Whenever I catch a touchdown, that moment I get on my knees and give praise to Jesus Christ.”

The St. Louis native was voted as the Block “O” jersey recipient by his teammates, as a testament to his toughness and perseverance battling four ACL injuries throughout his tenure at Ohio State. The receiver listed at 6 feet, 210 pounds, saw his first game action of 2022 against the Hoosiers after missing the first nine games battling injuries and suffering a “setback” during the preseason.

Head coach Ryan Day said Babb’s work ethic and ability to overcome his injuries and earn his first-career touchdown was never in question.

“There were a lot of questions on whether you want to do it,” Day said. “He never batted an eye. He said, ‘This is what I want to do.’ He put his faith in God and felt like this was his journey. And what happened in the stadium was magical.”

Not only was Babb overcome with emotion, but his teammates were as well.

Stroud said Babb is one of the first people he met on campus and one of his closest friends, after the third-year quarterback was invited to attend Hope City House of Prayer during his first season. Stroud said he found “a brother in Babb,” and he deserved the touchdown more than anyone.

“I don’t care if I threw eight picks in that game,” Stroud said. “When you see somebody like that, who’s really put himself behind everything he’s been through to help the team and pursue Christ, people look at you to be perfect. And I definitely think he’s done his best to be that to us.”

Babb said the love he felt from his teammates after his touchdown is a testament to the culture and brotherhood developed at Ohio State.

“I think I hugged some people like five times,” Babb said. “I think in a moment like that, when you feel so many people around you wanting to hug you, it just leans back on the brotherhood and what we really have.”

Day said he’s “selfishly proud to be part of a moment like that,” saying it’s something people see rarely happen for someone.

“There’ll be great wins and there’ll be great accomplishments here at Ohio State,” Day said. “What he’s overcome is one of the great accomplishments, and it’s not something people will see, but at least they were able to be part of that right there. Those who were in the stadium were able to be a part of it, because that’s as special as I’ve been around.”