Members of both the Ohio State and Maryland football teams wore helmet decals Saturday in honor of three University of Virginia football players who were killed in a campus shooting Sunday.

Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were tragically shot and killed after a gunman, who targeted specific victims, opened fire on a bus returning from a field trip Nov. 11, according to The Associated Press.

Head coach Ryan Day began Tuesday’s press conference by sharing his condolences for the Virginia football team and university.

“On behalf of the Ohio State football program, want to express our sadness and our prayers to the entire University of Virginia football program over the senseless killings that took place over this past weekend,” Day said.

The decals are in the shape of the state of Virginia, and a red heart is placed at the north region near Charlottesville.

“Our prayers to the families and friends certainly who have lost a loved ones,” Day said. “It’s tragic, senseless and pains me to understand why something like this would happen, and so our thoughts are with everyone there in Charlottesville.”