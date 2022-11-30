Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud and second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are among 11 Buckeyes who received All-Big Ten postseason honors on offense.

Harrison and second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who received a nod to the Second Team All-Big Ten, finished second and fourth in the conference with 1,157 and 1,039 receiving yards, respectively.

Offensive linemen third-year Paris Johnson Jr. and second-year Donovan Jackson were named to the All-Big Ten First Team. Johnson started his second season along the line, this time at left tackle after playing right guard in 2021, and Jackson plugged the left side in his first year as a starter.

Stroud led the Big Ten with 3,340 passing yards and 37 touchdowns. He was named a finalist for the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien awards, for the best player and best quarterback in college football, respectively.

Ohio State also saw offensive linemen graduate Matthew Jones and fourth-year Dawand Jones named to the All-Big Ten Second Team. Matthew Jones started 11 games in his first season at right guard as did Dawand Jones at right tackle, which marked his second year at the position.

Fourth-year tight end Cade Stover as well as third-years offensive lineman Luke Wypler and running back Miyan Williams were named to the All-Big Ten Third Team.

Second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson received recognition as an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

The complete list of Buckeyes honorees among the coaches and media selections is below.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. – First Team (Coaches and media)

QB C.J. Stroud – First Team (Coaches and media)

OL Paris Johnson Jr. – First Team (Coaches and media)

OL Donovan Jackson – First Team (Media)

WR Emeka Egbuka – Second Team (Coaches and media)

OL Matthew Jones – Second Team (Coaches and media)

OL Dawand Jones – Second Team (Media)

RB Miyan Williams – Third Team (Coaches and media)

OL Luke Wypler – Third Team (Coaches and media)

TE Cade Stover – Third Team (Media)

RB TreVeyon Henderson – Honorable mention (media)