Graduate offensive lineman Matthew Jones is a game-time decision while second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson and third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among eight Buckeyes unavailable Saturday against No. 3 Michigan.

Jones is dealing with a foot injury that’s seen offensive linemen fourth-year Enokk Vimahi and third-year Josh Fryar step into the position at right guard.

Second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson will be unavailable for the first time in two games. Henderson ran for 19 yards last week against Maryland after missing Weeks 10-11 due to foot injury.

For the fifth-straight game, Ohio State will be without third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He suffered a leg injury against then-No. 5 Notre Dame in the season opener and has missed nine games this season.

The full status report is below.

Game-time decision

OL Matthew Jones

Unavailable

RB TC Caffey

RB TreVeyon Henderson

LB Mitchell Melton

LB Jalen Pace

RB Evan Pryor

LS Bradley Robinson

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SAF Kourt Williams II