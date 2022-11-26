Graduate offensive lineman Matthew Jones is a game-time decision while second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson and third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among eight Buckeyes unavailable Saturday against No. 3 Michigan.
Jones is dealing with a foot injury that’s seen offensive linemen fourth-year Enokk Vimahi and third-year Josh Fryar step into the position at right guard.
Second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson will be unavailable for the first time in two games. Henderson ran for 19 yards last week against Maryland after missing Weeks 10-11 due to foot injury.
For the fifth-straight game, Ohio State will be without third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He suffered a leg injury against then-No. 5 Notre Dame in the season opener and has missed nine games this season.
The full status report is below.
Game-time decision
OL Matthew Jones
Unavailable
RB TC Caffey
RB TreVeyon Henderson
LB Mitchell Melton
LB Jalen Pace
RB Evan Pryor
LS Bradley Robinson
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SAF Kourt Williams II