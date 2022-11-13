Since third-year safety Lathan Ransom began playing on the Buckeyes punt block unit, he wanted an opportunity to jump in front and stop the football.

Ransom said special teams coach Parker Fleming “put me in a certain area” when Indiana lined up to punt with 11:25 left in the fourth quarter Saturday. Practicing similar formations and plays during the week, Ransom said Fleming gave him the best chance to block the punt attempt — and he did just that.

“Really give all love to coach Fleming. He wrote that, dialed up that punt block mid-game and ended up running,” Ransom said. “I’ve been wanting to block a punt since I’ve been on punt block, so I’m just happy I finally got the chance to.”

The defensive side of the ball shined during No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win over the Hoosiers, forcing nine drives that resulted in a three-and-out. Indiana didn’t manage more than 90 yards of offense in any quarter and averaged 4.2 yards per play compared to the Buckeyes’ 9.1.

Ransom burst off the right side of the line of scrimmage and blocked Hoosiers freshman punter James Evans’ attempt, highlighting a nine-tackle, 1.5-sack performance that impressed head coach Ryan Day.

“I think that’s a sign of a mature player that you can talk about on the sideline, make an adjustment and then go put it on the field in a game like that at competitive excellence,” Day said. “That kind of flipped the game for us I felt like in the second half.”

Ohio State held Indiana to 122 yards across the third and fourth quarters, 25 less than what the Hoosiers reached in the first half.

Indiana began the game forced to three-consecutive three and outs and on six of its first eight possessions, which Ransom said is the goal when opposing offenses have the football.

“At the end of the day, we’re trying to get a three-and-out every series, so we’re not excited about one three-and-out, we’re trying to get one every time we step on the field,” Ransom said. “When we get them, we achieve them, we’re excited, and we can’t wait to get back on the field.”

Second-year defensive end Jack Sawyer brought down three tackles and 1.5 sacks Saturday, and the latter set a new career-high for the lineman from nearby Pickerington, Ohio.

After going without a sack in weather conditions favoring both offenses running the football at Northwestern Nov. 5, the Buckeyes brought down four against the Hoosiers. Ohio State ranked No. 6 in total defense behind an average of almost 272 yards allowed per game and bested its average Saturday.

“Our whole defense and room has been picking it up a lot, and just keep working. We knew it was going to come eventually,” Sawyer said. “I think just collectively, we’ve all been making strides and pressing the pocket a little bit.”

Sawyer said he attributes the Buckeyes defensive success, after giving up 372.9 yards per game last season, to new concepts under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.

“I think it’s just what coach Knowles preaches that the most important play is the next play,” Sawyer said. “I think last year we let a big play kind of mess with our heads, and we’d still get out of gaps, give up a touchdown, but this year we’re bending, but we’re not breaking.”

The Buckeyes have limited opponents to 21 points or fewer in nine of their 10 games this season and allowed more than 307 yards of offense in just one outing.

Playing through the stretch run of the season, Ransom said what makes Ohio State’s defense special is “we’re all looking for ways for all of us to get better.”

“We have such great leaders on defense that always keep us locked in, keep us focused, and keep all our eyes on the one job,” Ransom said. “When we go out there, I think that our leadership just helps the defense just stay whole, and we’re all one. We go out there and be successful together.”