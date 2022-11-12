Among 14 Buckeyes listed on No. 2 Ohio State’s status report before playing Indiana Saturday, fourth-year offensive lineman Dawand Jones and third-year linebacker Chip Trayanum are game-time decisions.

Jones started all nine games at right tackle this season. This is his second campaign among Ohio State’s starting five offensive linemen, and Jones started 12 games during the 2021 season.

Head coach Ryan Day said the Buckeyes will focus on playing depth in the running backs room, and second-year TreVeyon Henderson is unavailable for the second-straight game.

Trayanum, who Day said is practicing with the running backs “full time,” is expected to be among the Buckeye ball-carriers earning reps after third-year Miyan Williams, who’s played in eight games while starting two but missed Week 6 due to injury.

Third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is unavailable for the third-consecutive outing. He last played against Iowa Week 8, catching one pass for seven yards, and continues to recover from leg injury suffered against then-No. 5 Notre Dame Week 1.

The full status report is below.

Game-time decision

OL Dawand Jones

LB Chip Trayanum

OL Toby Wilson

Unavailable

RB TC Caffey

RB TreVeyon Henderson

TE Zak Herbstreit

CB Lloyd McFarquhar

LB Mitchell Melton

LB Jalen Pace

DL Zach Prater

RB Evan Pryor

LS Bradley Robinson

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SAF Kourt Williams II