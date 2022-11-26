The Buckeyes will have to wait another year before their next shot at beating Michigan.

In their first meeting in Columbus since 2018, No. 3 Michigan captured control in the second half, and sophomore running back Donovan Edwards scored a 75-yard rushing touchdown with 7:11 to go to seal the 45-23 win.

The Wolverines (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) earned their first back-to-back victories over Ohio State since 1999-2000.

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud opened the scoring on the game’s opening drive with a 4-yard touchdown toss to second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

From there, Ohio State’s offense had its ups and downs.

Michigan graduate kicker Jake Moody made a 49-yard field goal to cap the Wolverines’ first possession of the game.

The Wolverines forced two field goals on Ohio State’s next four possessions.

Michigan senior wide receiver Cornelius Johnson caught 141 yards on back-to-back passes in the second quarter by sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Both Johnson’s catches went for touchdowns, and Ohio State entered halftime of “The Game” ahead 20-17.

McCarthy connected with Wolverines freshman tight end Colston Loveland on a 45-yard toss, helping Michigan retake a 24-20 lead after the first possession in the second half.

Trayanum earns carries

Third-year linebacker Chip Trayanum, who began practicing “full time” with the Buckeye ball-carriers after the bye week, saw the most carries of his season Saturday against Michigan.

Trayanum transferred to Ohio State from Arizona State during the offseason. He played running back over his last two seasons with the Sun Devils, rushing for 692 yards.

Up next

Michigan will advance to the Big Ten Championship game Dec. 3 for the second season in a row.

Ohio State awaits its fate in the College Football Playoff, which will unveil its playoff field Dec. 4.