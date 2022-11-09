Ohio State remained at No. 2 in the second College Football Playoff rankings Tuesday following its 21-7 win at Northwestern.

The Buckeyes are one spot behind No. 1 Georgia, which jumped Ohio State after the Bulldogs’ win Saturday over the formerly top-ranked Volunteers, who dropped to No. 5.

Rival No. 3 Michigan rose two places following its 52-17 win at Rutgers and then-No. 4 Clemson’s 35-14 loss at Notre Dame.

No. 4 TCU, which is among the four unbeaten teams remaining in the Football Bowl Subdivision, rounded out the prospective four-team playoff field.

Head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State shift focus to their next game against Indiana Saturday, which begins at noon on FOX.