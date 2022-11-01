The first installment of this season’s College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday and placed Ohio State at No. 2, behind undefeated No. 1 Tennessee.

The Buckeyes maintained their perfect record so far this season after completing a 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback victory Saturday at then-No. 13 Penn State. Ohio State trailed 21-16 in the game’s final frame before scoring 28 points in the fourth quarter and claiming its second ranked win of the season.

Behind Ohio State is No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Clemson. The Bulldogs captured last season’s national championship for the program’s first title since 1980 after defeating Alabama 33-18.

No. 5 Michigan rounds out the top five.

The Buckeyes currently stand tied with Tennessee for No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25, which was released Sunday. The Volunteers remained undefeated with eight wins, including a field goal victory as time expired over then-No. 3 Alabama Week 7.

Ryan Day and Ohio State earned trips to the CFP in each of his first two seasons as head coach in 2019 and 2020. The Buckeyes advanced to the CFP National Championship game against No. 1 Alabama in Day’s second season at the helm.