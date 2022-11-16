Ohio State held its place at No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, unveiled Tuesday following its 56-14 win over Indiana.

The top five remained unchanged, and the Buckeyes are still one spot behind defending national champion No. 1 Georgia, which maintained its 10-0 record with a 45-19 win over Mississippi State Saturday.

No. 3 Michigan is behind Ohio State less than two weeks before the two are set to meet at Ohio Stadium Nov. 26. Kickoff between the Buckeyes and Wolverines will take place at its traditional time of noon, and it appears likely playoff seeding will be on the line when they play in Columbus for the first time since 2018.

The final remaining unbeaten team rounded out the top four in No. 4 TCU. The Horned Frogs clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game following their 17-10 win over then-No. 18 Texas.

While No. 5 Tennessee stayed in its place, LSU and USC rose up one spot each to No. 6 and 7, respectively. The Tigers held off Arkansas 13-10 Saturday, and the Trojans beat Colorado 55-17 Friday, but Oregon fell six places to No. 12 after its loss to then-No. 24 Washington.